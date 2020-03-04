SB Community School Corporation holds public forum on referendum

South Bend Community School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings held the first of many public forums Wednesday.

He talked to a few dozen people about the state of the district and the upcoming May 5 referendum.

He and other school officials are asking voters to say "yes" to the multimillion dollar referendum, which they said will help support teacher and student success.

The corporation is asking for $220 million.

Broken down, that is $54 million to upgrade the safety and security of school buildings, and then $20.8 million a year for eight years to pay for things like increased teacher salaries.

Cummings said about 154 teachers leave the district a year.

The money would also help pay for reading coaches, social workers, and college and workforce readiness.

"With the outcomes that we need to achieve, we are going to have a really hard time doing that with less resources, and that's the issue here," chief financial officer Kareemah Fowler said.

As 16 News Now previously reported, 2020 is the year property tax caps are scheduled to take full effect in St. Joseph County, which is expected to result in tax savings for many people. The referendum is asking tax payers to forego these reductions, which has caused some upset.

Some claim they would have to pay a few hundred dollars more a year, but Cummings said otherwise.

"We are asking people to increase their taxes just by a few dollars," Cummings said.

Cummings said he wants people to "look through the windshield, not the rearview mirror."

There was some pushback at Wednesday night's meeting during the question-and-answer session.

"Throwing money, throwing money, throwing money. Nothing is working. There comes a point in time when people are going to say, 'That's it, I've had it," one resident in the crowd said.

"I am very concerned. I don't believe that it's going to pass. I do not support the referendum right now due to the lack of transparency from the corporation," resident Kathleen Anastos said.

Cummings said the corporation will be more transparent about finances moving forward.

"And I knew that when I became superintendent that we needed to build a culture of trust and create transparency, and we've done that. We've done that with audits. We've done that with Talks with Todd," Cummings said.

Most people said if this referendum does not pass, people will lose their jobs, there will be bigger class sizes and less programming for students.

Still, some said they will not support it.

"[I] just can't," Anastos said.

"We hope people believe in us and give us the chance to turn the corner in South Bend schools," Cummings said.

While some community members were concerned about the low turnout at the meeting, Cummings said he hopes more people will come to future public forums.

