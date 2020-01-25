South Bend Community School Corporation changing bus routes

The South Bend Community School Corporation said new school bus routes are coming soon.

It will begin on Monday, February 3.

The corporation said it is doing this to make routes more efficient.

As it stands now, morning and afternoon bus routes for the corporation operate separately from middle-of-the-day routes.

"That could lead to issues of some routes not getting covered in the middle of the day," said Chief Operations Officer with the corporation, Rene Sanchez.

The corporation now wants all routes to work together,

"If you are spreading out your bus drivers across large numbers of routes, you have extra drivers to cover routes when buses call off," Sanchez said.

Thus, the corporation claims by having more drivers, this will help get students to school on time.

In the past, the corporation has been concerned about children arriving late to school.

There are currently 881 routes, but there will now be 736.

Not only will this help cut down miles, it will save roughly $3,000 a week in gas.

"So that way we could be more efficient in the district's use of public funds," Sanchez said.

"Your putting your savings above the kids' safety right now," said parent Andrea Kirkpatrick.

Parents received a letter in the mail outlining their route, bus number, pick up times and locations, but some said they are not too happy.

"My biggest concerns are that you are completely disrupting kids' lives right now. You are forcing them to learn new bus routes. You are forcing them to learn new bus drivers, and school has been going on for months now. This should have been done either before school started or it needed to wait until after school was over," Kirkpatrick said.

If you do have concerns about your child's safety, routes, or any changes you can call the Transportation Call Center, said the corporation.

Lines were down earlier Saturday due to a glitch, but has since been fixed.

Some parents who were able to reach an operator said it was not helpful.

As far as why the corporation made this change now, the COO said:

"We followed our regular procedure at the beginning of the year. Given the urgency of fiscal management and many routes, either mid day or morning, afternoon, were frequently uncovered. We needed to act rather than wait."

Stay with 16 News Now on this story.

