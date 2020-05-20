South Bend Community School Corp. names Teacher of the Year

Clay International Academy first grade teacher Susan Davis was named 2020 Teacher of the Year for the South Bend Community School Corporation.

Davis has taught at Clay International Academy for two years.

She began her teaching career in South Bend at Darden Elementary School, where she taught for two years.

Davis previously taught for 12 years in the Indianapolis Public School district.

Davis will receive a $2,500 grant from the South Bend Education Foundation.

The runner-up Teacher of the Year was Susan Pemberton, fifth grade teacher at Warren Elementary School.