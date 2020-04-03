South Bend Community School Corp. donates supplies to St. Joseph County Health Dept.

Healthcare workers need supplies more than ever, and it seems people and organizations from all parts of our community are finding ways to help.

On Friday, the South Bend Community School Corporation delivered some much needed supplies to the St. Joseph County Health Department.

After going through their inventory, the school corporation collected 360 face shields, another 60 rubber goggles, and a number of sanitary coveralls.

These were supplies the school had on hand in case they needed to fight an outbreak, but with classes happening in homes, they were free to donate.

"Well as we've all seen what's going on, they're in short supply and if we have them and we can help out, that's what we want to do. I have a few face masks for us if we have to go disinfect the building, for that, but for the most part we gave most of it here," South Bend C.S.C. Capital Projects Director Mike Szymanski.

The school corporation carefully passed along their supplies at the St. Joseph County City Building.