South Bend Common Council passes ordinance to fund coronavirus response

The South Bend Common Council passed important measures toward the city's response to the coronavirus epidemic.

They had to suspend certain rules so they could pass new bills during the same meeting they're introduced.

This allowed the council to pass a bill that will move five-hundred thousand economic development income tax dollars to some departmental and city service operations impacted by the pandemic.

South Bend Mayor James Mueller says this bill will help us prepare for any unforeseen circumstances.

"For example, to make sure that we're protecting those individuals experiencing homelessness on our street and figuring out a way to make sure, should the virus go through that community that we have the proper facilities to separate those who are healthy and those who are sick," said South Bend Mayor James Mueller.

He also said the city is looking at using these funds to set up daycare for their first responders.