South Bend Common Council members discussed police reform and health care during the health and public safety committee meeting.

Members of both the committee and the public showed wide support for a resolution endorsing passage of federal legislature guaranteeing residents full coverage for COVID-19 health care costs, and Medicare for All.

The committee unanimously sent this resolution to the council with a favorable recommendation.

Then they discussed a resolution to recognize the need for different forms of police reform ... like ending the use of choke hold, continued work on the police discipline matrix, and the citizen's police complaint board.

A leader for Black Lives Matter South Bend said it's about time for these changes, but there's still more work to be done.

The resolution will be sent to the full council with a unanimous favorable recommendation.