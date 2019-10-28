South Bend Common Council approves cellphone ordinance, moves forward with Double Track Project

South Bend Common Council members approved an ordinance to ban the use of handheld phones and other electronic devices while driving, and also voted to move forward with the South Shore Double Track Project.

Council Member Gavin Ferlic sponsored the ordinance.

He and others agreed there has been too much distracted driving.

"Everybody has anecdotal stories of situations where they have seen a driver not completely focused on the road, and that creates a serious safety issue," Ferlic said.

"The cellphone ordinance seems to be a pretty commonsense thing," added Jake Teshka, on South Bend Common Council.

The ordinance would not apply to hands-free calling, as long as such calls were activated or terminated by pressing a single button.

Ferlic said this also would not apply to first responders who need access to every form of communication available in emergency situations.

As it stands now, on your first offense you would be charged $75.00 and would top out at $250.00 for a third offense.

"We don't expect the police are going to be out trying to enforce this all the time. I think most people follow the law when they know the law," Ferlic said.

Another topic on the agenda: the Double Track Project. This would get you to Chicago in 90 minutes by train.

The city approved to go forward with it.

Just to be clear, this project has nothing to do with changing the location of the route.

"It provides the opportunity for highly-skilled workers from Chicago to commute into South Bend to support our startups and growing companies," said one person in the crowd.

The project would cost over $400,000,000.

Counties involved, not including Saint Joseph County, would pay around $73,000,000.

The federal government would pay $160,000,000.

The state government would pay around $180,000.000/

The City of South Bend and Saint Joseph County would pay $9,000,000 each.

Saint Joseph County already approved and sold its bond and paid its share.

The City's Redevelopment Commission and Redevelopment Authority is next in line to vote on the Double Track Project.

The cellphone ordinance will be implemented once the mayor signs it.