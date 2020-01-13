South Bend Common Council President Tim Scott joins 16 Morning News Now

South Bend Common Council President Tim Scott joined Tricia Sloma on 16 Morning News Now Monday to discussed the new 2020 council officers.

Tim Scott, who represents the 1st district, will be coming back as the city's common council president.

At Large Council Member Karen White will served as vice president. Sharon McBride, represents the 3rd district, is the chairperson for the committee of the whole.

Scott also talked about the closing of Portage Meat & Market after two years.

"This is hard news in 2020 starting off in January. I'm going sit with James Mueller [about] looking at other options," Scott said.

The common council president also talked voting on a bill about parking fines in Monday's night meeting.

"There's only two bill tonight. Right now, parking fines are $10. There is a bill introduced by Jake Teshka that would increase this to $50," Scott said.

The South Bend Common Council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday.