South Bend Common Council President Tim Scott joins 16 Morning News Now

South Bend Common Council President Tim Scott joined 16 Morning News Now with Tricia Sloma to discuss Monday night's possible budget vote.

The proposal has $308 million allocated for city services, $50.7 million for strategic spending, which brings the total to $358.7 million to run South Bend.

Common Council Tim Scott is hoping to have a vote the budget on Monday night.

"Tonight we hope to get that vote in. We have by state law to have to pass it before November." Scott said.

Below, we have provided a break down of the Strategic Spending Highlights:

Public Safety Initiatives: $360,000 for violence reduction

Diversity Inclusion: $200,000 increases up to $1 Million

Police Athletic League: $50,000

Youth Employment: $80,000

Within the Public Safety Initiatives, The city of South Bend is looking to hire a Director of Community Initiatives, a directive from the mayor's office. This position is separate from public safety, including the police and fire department. They will go out and reach out to the community.

The meeting will be held at the County-City building tonight at 7 p.m.