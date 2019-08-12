South Bend Common Council President Tim Scott joins 16 Morning News Now

South Bend Common Council President Tim Scott joined Tricia Sloma on 16 Morning News Now on Monday.

Scott talked about cuts coming to the city's budget.

"The focus is to do more in the neighborhoods from the Light Up South Bend that initiated to the Curbs and sidewalk, but also like group violence to cut down the violence in South Bend." South Bend Common Council President Tim Scott said.

The council president also talked about an ordinance banning handheld devices usage behind the wheel. The South Bend Common Council will discuss the ordinance at Monday's night meeting.

"The main concern is safety for everybody." Scott said "Cars are going to standard options on hands-free… We just want everyone to be safe."

Scott said the South Bend Common Council is also looking into putting more resources into the South Bend Police Department. He said the city's budget will down about $10 million from last year's budget.

