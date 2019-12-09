South Bend Common Council President Tim Scott joins 16 Morning News Now

The South Bend Common Council’s last meeting of 2019 is Monday night and it marks the last report from Mayor Pete Buttigeig and outgoing council members.

President Tim Scott returns to the Common Council and joined Tricia Sloma on 16 Morning News Now Monday morning.

Scott discussed the Wednesday night meeting that erupted in chaos.

It happened as African American leaders in South Bend held a pro-Buttigieg news conference at the Charles Martin Youth Center to talk about Buttigieg’s leadership and impact as South Bend mayor.

Watch the entire interview above.

