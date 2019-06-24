SB Common Council members, others react to violence at meeting

Many South Bend Common Council members have been weighing in on the recent officer-involved shooting and ways to make the city safer moving forward

At Monday night’s council meeting, they discussed how the prosecuting attorney filed paperwork requesting a special prosecutor to investigate the fatal officer-involved shooting of Eric Logan. The council was in support.

“I think it’s a great idea to have a special prosecutor,” South Bend Common Council Member Sharon McBride said.

"I think that's great. Yeah, anything that can help and still have trust in the whole process is good,” South Bend Common Council Member John Voorde said.

It was not only the council offering a word; so did Notre Dame icon coach Muffet McGraw.

“We've got to stand together, and we can do it. We can be that city, but we've got to come together,” McGraw said.

Members from Sunday's town hall spoke again too.

"I know plenty of officers, good ones, black and white."

Earlier Monday, the council met to discuss ways to make the community safer. There was talk about possibly implementing a restorative justice initiative resolution, a program some say could help address issues moving forward. Some argue the city has failed to look at other layers of justice and think that moving forward with something like this would be a positive thing.

“As elected officials, to respond to the need that is in our community, around issues of violence, around issues of race,” South Bend Common Council Member Regina Preston-Williams said.

When the investigation is complete, it will also be the duty of the special prosecutor to determine if there will be criminal charges.

