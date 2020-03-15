South Bend Clinic sets up coronavirus hotline preparing for more cases

As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the world--even here in the Hoosier State--people are asking the healthcare industry for more tests than what's available.

16 News Now learned how one Michiana clinic is working around numerous challenges with their COVID-19 hotline.

"We have pretty steadily experienced a couple hundred calls a day where patients are calling, they're asking questions, they're worried, they've been traveling, and so we quickly realized we needed to find an efficient way to handle those calls," said South Bend Clinic C.E.O. Kelly Macken-Marble.

That's why the South Bend Clinic started the COVID-19 hotline within the past week.

This helps them screen callers who are concerned about their symptoms to maximize the limited supply of tests available.

"Unfortunately we don't have as many tests as we want. I wish we could test everybody who wants to be tested but we just can't. We don't have that ability, so it is important to do our best to say, 'You have the most likely symptoms--you have the most likely exposure'," said South Bend Clinic Physician Dr. Justin Schwalbe.

Just today, Dr. Schwalbe said he's spoken to more than forty patients either over the phone or on a video call to learn if they need to be tested.

"It takes more than just one or two symptoms. It's kind of looking at the whole picture to figure out who we need to get going on testing here," he said.

The next step is the South Bend Clinic's drive through testing facility, which keeps potential cases isolated, something Schwalbe says people need to take more seriously.

"Not a lot of buy-in to the social distancing and that has me concerned," he said.

Right now the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Hoosier State total 19, but those at the South Bend Clinic say that number is likely to go up as tests become more widely available.

"We think this process is working pretty well. We did more than 400 video visits and screenings this weekend. We've tested more than one-hundred patients so far so it seems to be working really well. I think additional testing capability will just allow us to test more patients," Macken-Marble said.

Preparing the community as the virus continues to spread.

The hotline is open Mon.-Fri. 8:00 A.M.-8:00 P.M. and Sat. and Sun. from 9:00 A.M.-5:00 P.M.

Reach the hotline by calling 574-307-6870.

