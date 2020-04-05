South Bend Clinic opening up drive-thru coronavirus test site in Elkhart

The South Bend Clinic is one health care system in Michiana that's been at the front lines of testing for the coronavirus.

16 News Now learned where they'll be expanding their testing in Elkhart.

The South Bend Clinic tests people for coronavirus at their drive through location in Mishawaka.

Starting Monday, they'll also test people at the Healthy Beginnings building in Elkhart.

"As our health systems--our local health systems--prepare for a surge of inpatients, one of the things that we can do as a large outpatient provider is providing support in the community," said South Bend Clinic C.E.O. Kelly Macken-Marble. "So that means screening, testing more patients, providing support for potentially positive infected patients in the community, with the goal of reducing the number of patients that feel they need to go to the emergency room."

When the clinic first started testing, their samples had to be analyzed out of state.

Now they say the tests stay in St. Joseph County, shortening the turn-around time for results.

"So we went anywhere from a week or more sometimes for test results to two to four days, roughly," Macken-Marble said.

Some newer tests are turning around results even quicker, but Macken-Marble says those aren't available here yet.

"We're encouraging anyone who feels symptomatic or has had a possible exposure to call our coronavirus hotline. Call the hotline, just get screened, and if you meet the criteria or you're symptomatic in any way then likely you'll be tested," she said.

This is the second testing location for the South Bend Clinic and they're looking for a site near La Porte to open a third.

That new testing facility will open from 10:00 A.M. until 4:00 P.M.

It's at 1400 Hudson St. in Elkhart.