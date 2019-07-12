South Bend Clinic fights off malware attack; client data not breached

The South Bend Clinic says it successfully fought off a malware attack that caused problems for many callers this week.

Officials from the clinic said technology issues disrupted daily operations, and they were "the result of a malware attack on our system," spokesperson Danielle Gagliano said in a release Friday evening.

The clinic reportedly discovered the attack early on, which allowed them to bring in a cybersecurity firm and protect patient data from being breached.

"Our cybersecurity firm also confirmed that data never left the South Bend Clinic network, and patient information remains secure," the release reads.

New phones and replacement computers are being installed in order to ensure security.

