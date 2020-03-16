South Bend Clinic to discuss process for handling elective surgeries

Monday, Indiana's governor Eric Holcomb announced that hospitals should cancel or postpone elective and non-urgent surgeries.

16 News Now learned how this is affecting one local health system and its patients.

On Sunday, we learned how the South Bend Clinic is screening hundreds of patients a day to prioritize test kits.

Now they're joining other health systems around the state by looking into delaying non-urgent surgeries.

"As of today, our surgery center will continue with more urgent surgeries--surgeries that really cannot be postponed for three months or six months. So, as I said, we'll be meeting as an organization to talk through what our protocol will be moving forward," said South Bend Clinic CEO Kelly Macken-Marble.

Macken-Marble says more urgent surgeries are treating things like broken bones, heart conditions, and cancer.

Examples of elective surgeries are procedures like cosmetic surgeries or some joint replacements.

And there are still some procedures that fall somewhere in the middle.

"Where it gets a little tougher would be if somebody needs to have a gall bladder taken out. If they were to wait on that, while it's not an emergency today, maybe three months from now it could be," Macken-Marble said.

She says patients are buying into the idea too.

"They understand it and we've actually had a number of patients calling our surgery clinics and saying 'You know what, I think I can wait'. So that's already happening on its own. What we're hearing from some of our patients is 'I'm feeling pretty good, it's an elective procedure and I can wait a few months when things settle down'," she said.

Macken-Marble says the clinic is overwhelmed, but adjustments they've made on the fly like the COVID-19 Hotline and potentially pushing back elective surgeries work toward flattening the curve

Beacon Hospital also announced Monday that they will be reaching out to patients to cancel non-emergent surgeries.

If you're feeling symptomatic, you're encouraged to call the South Bend Clinic's COVID-19 Hotline at 574-307-6780.

