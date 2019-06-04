Clay International Academy students suspended after gun brought to school

Multiple South Bend students have been suspended after a 13-year-old was found with a gun at school Monday.

An administrator at Clay International Academy discovered that a 13-year-old boy was in possession of a gun around dismissal time. The weapon was confiscated by police.

"The student who brought the weapon to school and other students involved have been suspended and may face additional disciplinary action," the South Bend Community School Corporation said in a letter to families. "Everyone at Clay International Academy must remain vigilant to ensure a safe school. Please remind your student if they “see something, say something.”

School officials confirm that a call was issued to parents Tuesday morning about the incident, and a letter will be sent home to parents on Tuesday.

