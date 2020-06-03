South Bend Church settles over $1 million in medical debt for hundreds of families

Christ Temple Apostolic is clearing $1.2 million dollars of medical debt for 895 families who live in South Bend.

Christ Temple partnered with a debt servicing company and purchased a bulk debt payoff for families that live within their community. Each family will receive a letter showing what debt has been settled and a personal message from Christ Temple that says, “We may never meet, but as an act of love, your debt has been forgiven.”

Christ Temple also serves meals, groceries and provides recovery support groups for people within the community.

Pastor Jim McKinnies says, "Although we may not be able to help everyone, we can help someone and share a message of hope through this simple act of love. We’re called to serve and our mission is to share hope and faith to our community.”

