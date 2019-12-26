South Bend Church provides Christmas meals for homeless

Miracle Revival Church isn’t just about preaching, it’s about protecting people who don’t have homes says owner Andrew Snyder.

“For one reason or another, they just don’t have a place to lay their head. They are out in the elements and it’s just difficult and they are decent people and hardworking people and sometimes stuff just happens,” Snyder says.

Snyder, along with both his mother Patricia and his wife Mary, helped serve a fresh Christmas meal to over a dozen people in need Wednesday.

“Mom and my wife worked diligently in the kitchen. We had amazing roast beef, we had spaghetti dinner, we had potatoes and corn and peas and it was awesome,” Snyder said.

It happened inside the basement of the church, also known as the warming center that Snyder opened last month. In return, those same people he’s helped have helped Snyder too.

“A lot of them came and helped and they enjoyed that and felt like they were contributing to something rather than taking something,” Patricia Snyder, Snyder’s mom said.

We have people that are volunteering their time and cleaning and painting and just working around here and it’s great,” Snyder says.

Snyder says his goal is not only to feed the homeless, but to help change their lives as well.

“We are seeing people come off of drugs and alcohol that have been on that stuff for years. We have seen people that have been homeless for years and they are getting a house and a place and a job,” Snyder said. “What my job is to speak into people’s lives and tell them this is not their final bus stop. You are in this position for a purpose because god wants to do something in your life.”

Snyder says he wants to thank everyone who has helped make this Christmas a memorable one.

If you want to donate or help those in need, you can do so by visiting homelessmiracle.com.