South Bend Chocolate Company facing unknown future amid coronavirus pandemic

Like many business owners, Mark Tarner of the South Bend Chocolate Company is struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Good Friday is usually a very busy time for Tarner, but this year is a different story.

"Over a 72 hour period, our retail sales dropped 95% and our wholesale business experienced over a million dollars in canceled orders," Tarner said.

Tarner has had to furlough almost 200 employees which he described as devastating.

"I have never laid anyone off in the last 27 years," he said.

Although the future of The South Bend Chocolate Company is unknown, Tarner is trying to stay positive.

"Generations have worked here and I never realized how fragile a business was and how emotionally tied I am to the customers and the employees, that's probably been the worst part of it," Tarner said.

A majority of their stores closed before Easter, but some locations are still open and people can also place an order online.