South Bend-Chicago bus service begins March 3

After about three months, bus service between South Bend and Chicago returns in March.

After the Indiana Airport Supersaver buses linking the University of Notre Dame and the Chicago airports ceased running when the calendar flipped to 2020, Royal Excursion announced it would fill the void.

Royal Excursion announced on Tuesday it would begin offering service from South Bend International Airport and the Notre Dame to Michigan City, Chicago’s Midway International Airport and two destinations within O’Hare International Airport.

The company said in a Facebook post its new routes, dubbed Royal Zoom, would begin service March 3.

Tickets between Notre Dame and O’Hare on March 3 are going for $10.

