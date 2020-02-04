SB schools looking to change disproportionate discipline of black students

The U.S. Department of Justice is visiting South Bend Community School Corporation Wednesday through Friday to look into how black and brown students in the district are disciplined compared to students of other races and ethnicities.

The DOJ has monitored South Bend schools since they were desegregated under a 1981 consent decree, and 16 News Now learned much more about this latest planned visit from the feds.

South Bend Community School Corporation Board Member Oletha Jones said while the DOJ is visiting, the school corporation should pay close attention to the disproportionate number of black students receiving suspensions for their behavior.

Information from the Indiana Department of Education shows 26% of black students at South Bend schools have received an out-of-school suspension, more than any other ethnic group.

Jones said she thinks it's not the students that are causing problems but the system they're in.

“It's not that black students are more disruptive; it's that they are four times more likely to be suspended for the same offense that other ethnic groups aren't creating,” Jones said.

Jones isn't the only one hopeful of change. Officials at the corporation tell 16 News Now they want to lower the disproportionate number of black and brown students expelled or suspended.

"Our initiatives aren't making a notable difference. We hope the expert observation at eight of our schools will provide the necessary tools for us to improve," school district public and government affairs director Susan Guilbert said.

