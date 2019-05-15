South Bend Alumni Association helping students keep opportunities

The South Bend Alumni Association is hosting a golf tournament to raise money to help students at every South Bend school.

All of the proceeds raised go toward grants that support programs offered at the schools. The association also provides scholarships for students who have gone above and beyond to make a difference in our community.

"Our overall mission is to support extracurricular activities in the South Bend schools," said Susie Brennen, Executive Director of the South Bend Alumni Association. "Now that they're no longer tax-funded, a big part of our job is to give funds to these extracurricular programs."

More than 25 teams have signed up for the event, including golfer and John Adams High School Principal Jim Seitz.

"There's no secret funding has decreased for inner-city schools, and it's going to continue that way," Seitz said. "We have to go to outside agencies to fund our programs that we have."

Seitz said the event is a great way to connect those passionate about helping students to the association and the work they do.

"We have a full day of events with the golf outing," Seitz said. "It's a great community organization and day to give back to the community."

It's too late to sign up for a team, but the Alumni Association is always accepting donations. To learn more about their mission or to make a donation, click here.

