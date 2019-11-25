South Bend Airport celebrates inaugural flight to Sarasota

South Bend International Airport is celebrating Allegiant Air's inaugural nonstop flight to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport in Florida.

Passengers boarding the flight Monday morning were treated to steel drum island music, cake, and South Bend Airport sunglasses and beach balls. There was also an interactive photo opportunity at the gate.

Officials at the airport say it's a big day because Michiana residents now have another affordable way to get away during the winter.

"Anytime that we can offer travelers another nonstop destination from South Bend International Airport is something that is very exciting," said Julie Curtis, the vice president of marketing and air service development. "As we head into these cold winter months, the seasonal service is going to be great to get people to great beach destinations."

The seasonal route is Allegiant's sixth destination from South Bend. It will operate twice weekly through April 13.

