South Bend Int'l Airport expecting future flights to go as planned

As the nation continues to reopen coast-to-coast, air travel is increasing again following a major slump amid the pandemic. And these days, cancellations are few and far between at South Bend International Airport.

"Just like all of the airports across the country, we all have reduced flight loads and flight capacity and flight schedules at this time," explained Mike Daigle, CEO of South Bend International Airport. "But at the end of the day, you can still fly on any of the airlines.

Last week, Daigle said air travel was at 26 percent capacity compared to June 2019. However, that figure is a huge spike from early April, when transit was just 5 percent of where it was at the same point the previous year.

Additionally, more planes have been parked in the maintenance area because there aren't as many flights right now. However, SBN has been a maintenance hub since around 2013, said Daigle, so it's not uncommon for jets to be stationed on the west side of the airport. They undergo necessary tune-ups in the overnight hours to be ready to fly the next day.