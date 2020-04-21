Sources: Cardinal Nursing Home in SB has coronavirus outbreak

A South Bend nursing facility is home to a coronavirus outbreak in St. Joseph County, according to multiple sources, which tell 16 News Now it is Cardinal Nursing Home, located in the 1100 block of East LaSalle.

Dr. Mark Fox, the deputy health officer for the county, could not confirm whether or not Cardinal was the long-term care facility that has at least 61 positive COVID-19 cases, including three deaths, as of April 20. He said several long-term care facilities have coronavirus cases. The county has only reported one outbreak at a facility.

"I don't think it's necessarily the correct conclusion that if an outbreak occurs, therefore it necessarily is a bad facility," expressed Fox.

A woman who did not want to be identified told 16 News Now her parent works at Cardinal Nursing Home and heard there were 47 positive cases a few days ago.

Fox said the county invited the facility with the outbreak to go public.

"From the very beginning, I encouraged the facility actually to disclose it jointly with the health department to say, really to communicate the message that, 'One, we're one top of this. We identified it fairly quickly and moved on it quickly and to talk about the steps that have been implemented,'" Fox said.

Sherri Davies, spokesperson for Cardinal Nursing Home, did not confirm the facility had an outbreak but provided the following statement to 16 News Now:

"The health and wellness of our residents and employees remains the top priority. We are in close contact with local and state health authorities and following their guidance along with national and CDC recommendations and mandates. American Senior Communities continues to follow stringent preventative measures proactively put in place including:

-All residents assessed daily and multiple assessments are performed for those most at risk

-Screening of every employee and essential vendor or provider prior to entering the facility

-All employees wearing masks and following strict infection control policies and procedures

-No communal dining or activities

-Strict no visitor policy except for end-of-life situations

Fox said he has had multiple conversations with the medical director and director of nursing at the facility with the outbreak. He believes they have been responsive to the organization of patient care to protect people who have and have not been infected.