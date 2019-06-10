Son, father arrested for drug possession

A man and his father were arrested for drug possession after LaGrange County officers attempted to serve a warrant Saturday night.

It started at a home in the 11700 block of E 425 S.

As officers approached, they say 26-year-old Zachary Emerick left out the back door and led them on a foot chase.

Zachary was eventually detained, and police say they found a hypodermic needle and suspected meth in his possession.

While officers were placing Zachary in a patrol vehicle, his father, 53-year-old Roger Emerick, walked up.

While officers were talking with Roger, he was found to be in possession of marijuana, suspected meth and paraphernalia.

Zachary Emerick was booked into the LaGrange County Jail on charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamines, possession of hypodermic needle and a felony warrant out of Steuben County. Indiana.

Roger Emerick was booked into the LaGrange County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamines, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

