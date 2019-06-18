Son chases knife-wielding man who allegedly stole mom’s wallet, phone

A family fought back after coming face to face with an armed thief in Milwaukee.

Evelin Montes’ brother walked for blocks following the man until police were able to apprehend him. Police recovered a wallet and phone. (Source: WITI/CNN)

The suspect's knife didn't scare off the victim's son.

The teen actually pursued the man who allegedly stole from his mother’s car, one of the siblings said.

“It was just traumatizing,” said Evelin Montes, the teen’s sister.

Montes said morning plans to run errands turned into a day of drama and danger when her mother spotted the man rummaging through her car.

“I hear my mom yelling outside saying 'give me back my phone, give me back my phone,’” Montes said. “She noticed that the wallet wasn’t there. So that’s when I started running, yelling at him to give us back the wallet."

But her fury quickly turned to fear.

“I was scared,” she said. “Out of nowhere he starts taking out the knife. That’s when I backed off.”

But her brother did not.

“My brother started following on him,” she said.

Surveillance shows him following the suspect for blocks while bystanders call for help.

“He followed him all the way to the Potawatomi bridge and that’s when somebody called the cops and someone arrested him there,” Montes said.

Police did recover the victim's wallet and her phone was given back.

“Hopefully he stays in jail and learns his lesson,” she said. “If he gets out, I hope he doesn’t do it again and hope everyone out there is careful.”

Charges will be presented to the district attorney.

As for the victim's son, he did suffer a few scratches from falling during the initial chase.

Copyright 2019 WITI via CNN. All rights reserved.