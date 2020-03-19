Some local weddings postponed because of coronavirus

Every girl dreams of a fairytale wedding, but for some soon-to-be brides, they have to postpone their big day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bridget Rowland and her fiance Ben Heynacher met at a party back in 2010, and then reconnected in 2014.

They fell in love, and the rest is history.

The couple planned to get married on June 13, 2020 at Riverside Terrace in Mishawaka, but had to change their plans.

"It's the biggest day of your life practically...Every brides fear. You've been planning this wedding for a year. Invitations have gone out. You've booked vendors a year in advance...You're devastated, and so I had one big cry just to let it out," said Rowland.

Rowland calls it the "2020 Wedding Crisis."

"And I especially wanted my granny there. She's been a part of my life," Rowland said.

The couple said they called off the wedding on Wednesday, but even in the chaos, they found a glimpse of hope.

"A lot of stress was lifted off when we were able to find a date. You know, if that would not have happened, I don't know how I would be reacting today," Rowland said.

The couple will now marry on September 12, and will not lose a dime.

"We are just blessed we were able to find a date so quickly. Other brides are having to completely cancel and start planning again, and some venues aren't reimbursing them at all," Rowland said.