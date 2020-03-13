Local corporations offering school lunch programs amid coronavirus outbreak

Another school corporation in Michiana is temporarily closing in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The South Bend Community School Corporation announced Friday it will be closing early next week.

Superintendent of the corporation Dr. Todd Cummings said meals will still be provided for students.

"To all of our students who want to come to one of six sites: Coquillard, Madison, Muessel, Monroe, Harrison and Lincoln. So any student in South Bend Schools can show up at any of those sites between eleven and one," said Cummings.

Benton Harbor Superintendent Dr. Andrae Townsel also told 16 News Now that meals will be available for all students Monday through Friday from March 16 through April 3, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Locations can be found on the district's website.

And according to the School City of Mishawaka website:

"Prepared and packaged meals will be provided to any families free of cost and will be available at the following school sites: Battell, Beiger, Emmons, LaSalle, Liberty, Twin Branch, JYMS, and MHS from 11am-1pm Monday-Friday. Students who attend Hums and Bethel Kindergarten can pick up meals at any of the above school sites. Each school site will have signage indicating where families go to pick up meals. Families can drive up to the designated location and meals will be brought out to the family by SCM personnel."