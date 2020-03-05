Some Michigan voters have cast 'two ballots' in presidential primary

Michigan’s presidential primary election is on tap for next Tuesday and some residents there have already voted twice.

Under the circumstances it’s perfectly legal. The phenomenon has to do with the rapid reduction in Democratic presidential candidates leading up to Michigan’s big moment.

On paper, Michigan voters will find 15 Democratic presidential candidates listed on the ballot. “There’s really only two people left now, everybody's dropped out except the two candidates,” said Niles Township Clerk Terry Eull.

Today they dropped into the Niles Township Hall—people who case their absentee ballots before the herd of candidates was thinned—for a do-over democracy style.

“She understands that Mr. Buttigeig is no longer a viable candidate and so she now is voting for one of the people still in the race,” said Celeste Hilliard who brought her daughter in to cast a new ballot.

Nancy Conard was among those re-voting. “When your candidate drops out it’s nice to have the option to vote again so that your vote counts.”

Of course, only one ballot per person will count. It’s not yet known exactly how many ballots in Niles Township have been ‘spoiled.’

The spoiler alert comes in a year when Michigan relaxed its rules to encourage absentee voting. “You don't have to have a reason now to have an absentee. It’s a ‘no reason’ absentee. You don't have to be over 60, you don't have to be out of town. You can just say I want an absentee ballot and we'll give you one,” said Eull.

Voters can spoil their ballots up until 4:00 p.m. on Monday the 9th of March.

Of course, if you’re guy is one of the two left standing there’s no need, like Bernie Sanders supporter Scott. “I'm glad that people have a more clearer choice because everybody was so confused.”

The Michigan presidential primary will take place on Tuesday the 10th. The ballot shows four contenders on the Republican side.

The Niles Township Hall will be open this Saturday to accommodate absentee voting from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

