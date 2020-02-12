Some Elkhart businesses deal with missing mailed checks

The check’s in the mail?

Don’t bank on it.

“I grew up in a day and age of, you know, a stamp and it makes it to its destination, you know, I’m really old school, new dog old tricks syndrome,” said Jon Beck with New Generation Caterers on Beck Drive in Elkhart.

Beck says he mailed some checks in late January using his business mailbox by the curb.

Beck says two of those checks never made it to their intended destinations but instead ended up in the hands of thieves. “I mean I guess (I feel) a little violated because, you know, because it was taken from my sacred you know, box.”

16 News Now has been taking a closer look at numerous check fraud complaints filed with the Elkhart Police Department. There were three last week alone.

A total of five businesses appear to have filed complaints in the last 30 days. One business alleged a total of five separate check fraud incidents.

As for New Generation Caterers, Jon Beck says someone not only found a way to snatch a couple of company checks out of the mail--they lifted the account information and created a new check with a new payee and they adjusted the dollar amount to be paid—upward.

“That check got changed from $85 dollars to over $1,800,” said Beck. “They printed their own, they washed it and then printed their own. You can tell if you put one of my legitimate checks you can see my check has a border all the way around top and bottom, this one did not.”

In a separate complaint, checks were said to be mailed by placing them in a seemingly secure U.S. Postal Service “blue box” in Middlebury.

In that case as well, checks were stolen and used to create new checks written for a higher dollar amount.

At New Generation Caterers the fraud did $3,500 worth of damage.

In the short term, Jon plans to hand deliver new checks to local vendor’s whose originals were pilfered.

In the long run, “Online banking. Online banking is the safest at least to this point until the scammers get creative, it always seems like they're ahead of the game,” Beck said.

Jon says he did get his money back from the bank today.

16 News Now tried to talk to the Elkhart Police Department about this but were told we needed to contact the U.S. Attorney’s office.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney for the Northern district of Indiana provided a written statement saying it was their policy to neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation.

A request for comment from the U.S. Post Office is pending.

