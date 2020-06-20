Solidarity protest held in Mishawaka

A series of protests were scheduled across the country Friday, on Juneteenth, as people commemorated the end of slavery in the United States.

And here locally, 'Creating Common Ground,' a local advocacy group, organized a protest in Mishawaka.

The protest started at Central Park.

Demonstrators then marched downtown, blocking off Lincolnway.

They eventually passed the Mishawaka Police Department.

The purpose of the protest was to stand together in solidarity against police brutality and equal rights for people of color.

“Continued protesting is important in trying to have it in as many different spaces with as many different people because protesting is what gives that drive and that push and that energy to continue to try to get change," said organizer Aidan Friesen.

"I'm in an interracial relationship, so these topics are being brought up a whole lot more so it's bringing awareness. It's becoming a domino effect," said demonstrator Jada Bridger.

"And you may see people where sometimes you have disagreements, but the fact that they are here and we are all fighting for the same reason and cause it's just like okay, let's put our disagreements aside and really help a brother and sister out real quick," said demonstrator Iam Medellin.

Towards the end of the protest, there was a little tension near the Columbus Statue, but organizers got it under control.

After the protest, there was a celebration at Howard Park.

