Softball tourney raises funds, collects toys for Marine Corps' Toys for Tots

The eight annual Wings Etc. Toys for Tots softball tournament brought family and friends together for a good cause over the weekend.

Over 30 teams participate in a weekend long tournament at Byers Softball Complex in South Bend.

All proceeds from the tournament go directly to the Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots program with this year being the event's biggest turnout yet.

It's incredible. The softball community is just phenomenal. These guys come out no matter what the weather is. They don't care; they're out here every single year,” organizer Mike Curry said.

Curry says this year’s event is on pace for a record year.

“Two years ago, we raised $11,000 and filled like 2-3 boxes worth of toys and we are on pace for above $12,000 this year,” Curry said.

A large check, as well as all the toys collected from the event, will be presented to the Marine Corps at Osceola Banquet on Friday, November 15th.