Soaking rain tonight, then snow on the way

Rain return this evening, continuing through most of the overnight hours. Many areas could see an additional inch of rainfall through Monday morning. Winds will pick up overnight, gusting to around 35 mph as we get closer to daybreak. Temperatures will be quite mild, with overnight lows in the upper 30s to near 40, but then falling temperatures tomorrow.

We will see scattered rain and snow showers tomorrow, becoming all snow as temperatures slowly fall through the day. It will be a windy day as well. Snow picks up tomorrow night into Tuesday, and it looks like especially northern areas will need to pull the snow shovels back out. We’ll update as we get closer, but it looks like parts of SW Michigan could see 3 to 5 inches of snow, with lesser amounts away from Lake Michigan. Breezy and cooler on Tuesday with highs in the mid 30s. There could be a few flakes in the evening on New Year’s Eve, but New Year’s Day is looking dry with some sunshine. We warm up to finish off the week with rain returning, perhaps mixing with snow at times.

