Snowy roads make commutes tough for Michigan workers and students

Parts of Michigan were peppered with lake-effect snow throughout Tuesday, making some morning commutes impossible.

The Hunsbergers enjoy a snow day together after being snowed in at their home near Dowagiac.

The roads started to pick up in Niles Tuesday afternoon, and the city said it was done clearing roads, but that wasn't the case everywhere.

Earlier in Niles, the scene was not so clear, and library employee Tara Hunsberger would have had to drive through some pretty rough terrain. She lives out in the country by Dowagiac and said she knew Monday night that she wasn't going to make it to work the next day.

While she was frustrated that she could not go into work, there are other things at home that become more difficult when the roads are bad.

"There's nothing close. The closest convenience store is 10 minutes away, but it's not Walmart. They don't have everything. So, planning ahead is really important. Being aware of the roads and how fast you can go is really important," Hunsberger said.

While she's not the happiest about not going into work, she did say it's fun to be at home with the kids.

Her children, Logan and Ava, were all geared up to play in the snow, sled and enjoy their day off.

"Because if we have homework from school, we can finish it on a snow day and we can play outside and we have a day off," said Tara's daughter, Ava Hunsberger.

