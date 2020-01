This Morning:

Slight chance of snow, especially west. Cloudy, with a low around 30. South wind around 5 mph.

This Afternoon:

Snow turns to rain before 2pm. Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Less than 0.5 inches of snow.

Tonight:

A chance of rain and snow. Lows near the freezing point.

Friday:

Mainly rain with a touch of snow mixing in. Heaiver showers develop through the evening hours. An easterly wind. No snow accumulation. Flooding possible.