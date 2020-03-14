Snow this evening, sun tomorrow

Rain and snow showers will be possible this evening, with mostly cloudy skies expected overnight. Temperatures will be a little cooler tonight. We will fall through the 30s this evening, with lows in the mid to upper 20s overnight.

Tomorrow is shaping up to be a nicer day with slightly warmer temperatures. We may start with a few clouds, but we should see mostly sunny skies by lunch time, if not sooner. Highs will be in the mid 40s. Clear skies around the region tomorrow night with lows in the upper 20s. Clouds return Monday with a chance for rain later Monday night. Rain chances ramp up mid week, with a few flakes possibly mixing in overnight Wednesday night and Friday night. Milder temps through the week, but cooling down for next weekend.

