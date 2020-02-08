Snow this evening, more tomorrow

Spotty light snow is possible this evening. Any accumulation would be light. Skies become partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Temps fall into the upper 20s this evening, then down into the low to mid 20s overnight.

Another system comes through tomorrow. It will start as snow, especially later in the morning, but with warming temperatures in the afternoon we will see the snow mixing with rain, and switching to all rain by evening. Most areas will see 1-2 inches of accumulation during the day. Rain continues into the evening, but we’re likely to see snow mixing back in before it ends overnight tomorrow night. We’ll be back to mostly cloudy skies and mid 30s to start off the work week. The next system will bring a chance for rain and snow on Wednesday with some snow possible on Thursday. We cool down on Friday just in time for Valentine’s Day, but it doesn’t last long.

