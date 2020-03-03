Snow showers move through Wednesday morning

After some spotty showers this afternoon (some with pea-sized hail), most of tonight will be dry. Another system moves in late tonight bringing snow and perhaps some rain in spots to the area closer to daybreak. Temperatures will fall through the 40s this evening, and bottom off in the low 30s overnight.

.

Snow and possibly some rain to start our day tomorrow. Light accumulation possible for the morning commute, though mostly on grassy and elevated surfaces. Most areas around 1/2 inch or less, but some spots could see closer to an inch. Highs in the mid 40s tomorrow with sunshine in the afternoon will help to melt anything that does accumulate. Dry and quiet Wednesday night, then another small chance for rain as a front moves through Thursday, especially Thursday night. We could see a rain snow mix Thurs. night into early Friday morning. Friday will be our coolest day with highs in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees with breezy conditions to make it feel cooler. But the weekend is looking dry and quite warm before more rain moves in early next week.

