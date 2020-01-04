Snow showers causing some visibility issues today

Snow showers today will result in some minor accumulation, up to 1” in spots, but also some visibility issues in more moderate bands. Temperatures will hold fairly steady in the mid 30s throughout the day as snow showers dwindle down mid-day. Winds pick up on Sunday, resulting in a Lakeshore Flood Advisory with gusts up to 35-40mph possible. We’ll be mostly dry on Sunday though we could see a brief snow/rain shower mid-day as a cold front swings through. We’re cooler mid-week before quickly warming back up the later part of the week.