Thursday afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 30s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Some pockets of light snow and flurries across far northern Indiana and southwest Lower Michigan will dissipate this morning.

A period of mainly dry weather is expected through the weekend with just a slight chance of light rain or light snow late Sunday.

Low temperatures tonight will drop into the upper teens and lower 20s. High temperatures on Friday will reach into the mid 30s.