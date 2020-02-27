Snow ending early Thursday; Cold, breezy

TODAY:

Lake effect snow showers ending during the morning commute. Wake up temperatures in the middle 20s. Temperatures hold steady through the afternoon. A harsh wind chill, making the air feel like we're in the teens. Mostly cloudy skies. A strong NW breeze.

TONIGHT:

Mainly dry with a deep freeze overnight. Lows in the upper teens with a harsh wind chill.

TOMORROW:

Another cold day. No snow to worry about, but blowing and drifting may still be an issue. Highs in the middle 20s.

THIS WEEKEND:

Cool, but sunny Saturday.

Much warmer with more sunshine Sunday.