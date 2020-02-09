Snow could cause some issues this afternoon

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect today from 11AM to 7PM Eastern Time. While amounts are expected to be on the low side (1 to 3 inches most areas), the snow may be heavy at times, which will reduce visibility and of course cause slick roads as people may be out and about this afternoon. Warmer air moves in later this afternoon and we will start to see a transition to a wintry mix and then rain starting in SW areas, moving northeast into the evening. Highs will be in the mid 30s this evening.

This evening we see most areas transition to all rain, which will melt most of the snow we get this afternoon. We could see a few flakes mixing in overnight on the tail end as temperatures fall again. Monday will bring mostly cloudy skies to start the work week. The next system comes on Wednesday with rain and snow possible. It’s looking colder to finish off the work week with highs in the 20s, perhaps only teens on Friday. We’ll be back in the low to mid 30s for the weekend.

