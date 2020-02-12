Snow arrives after 4pm with significant accumulation overnight

THERE IS A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR MICHIANA FROM 5PM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 1PM THURSDAY.

TODAY:

Mainly dry with clear skies, to start. Wake up temperatures in the low 20s. Afternoon highs reach the middle 30s as clouds roll in. Snow begins after 4pm.

A sloppy start with rain mixing in, then we turn to all snow overnight after temperatures drop below the freezing point. Icy conditions may develop.

TONIGHT:

SNOW MAY BRIEFLY MIX WITH LIGHT FREEZING RAIN AFTER MIDNIGHT FOR AREAS ALONG AND SOUTH OF US HWY 24. An overnight lows of 27 degrees.

THURSDAY:

Steady to falling temps. A very cold day from beginning to end. PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE THURSDAY MORNING COMMUTE. Some blowing and drifting snow possible with winds 10-20mph. All told, we’ll see 2-4” of accumulation with potential for more snow developing in narrow bands of lake-effect through the day Thursday.