Snow Spectacular event held at Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library

The snow came just in time for the family snow spectacular event at Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library Saturday.

The event kicked off with a snowball fight outside.

Then, kids made their way inside for some hot cocoa, arts and crafts, and a "Frozen" movie sing-along.

They even had a chance to escape a yeti escape room.

Community Engagement Librarian Kate Rhoton tells 16 News Now the goal of the event was to end winter break off right.

"We wanted to give families something to do. We know school starts on Monday. A lot of people go back to work on Monday. So, we wanted to give families a last hurrah before they have to go back to the real world," she explains.

