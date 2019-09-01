Smoothie King hosts fundraiser in honor of Breana Rouhselang

A fundraiser was held Saturday in memory of Breana Rouhselang at Smoothie King in Granger.

Proceeds from every smoothie sold in store went toward the creation of a memorial fund in Rouhselang's honor.

Rouhselang and her unborn child were murdered early winter of last year.

Those that knew Bre say it's a great way to honor her memory.

"It's really important because she was a really good person, and she was just nice to everybody and I just want to do the right thing and have her recognized," said her teammate, Mikayla Colburn.

Some of the funds raised will also go to a memorial in Baker Park in Rouhselang's honor.