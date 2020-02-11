Smokey Robinson to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo

Legendary singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson led The Miracles to 26 top 40 hits, including "You've Really Got a Hold on Me," "I Second That Emotion" and "The Tears of a Clown," and he's performing at Four Winds New Buffalo this summer.

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce a concert by Smokey Robinson at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center on Friday, July 17, at 9 p.m. Ticket prices for the show range from $99 to $169, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online at www.fourwindscasino.com beginning on Friday, February 14 at 10 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.

Smokey Robinson is a legendary singer-songwriter, record producer, record executive, and co-founder of Motown Records. Robinson and his group, the Miracles met Berry Gordy after a failed audition for singer Jackie Wilson’s managers and Gordy was impressed with Robinson's vocals and ambitious songwriting. With his help they released, “Got a Job,” and it was the beginning of a successful collaboration and the beginnings of Motown. Over the next decade, Robinson and the Miracles produced 26 top 40 hits, including several top 10 hits such as “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me,” “I Second That Emotion,” “The Tears Of a Clown” and others. In 1975, Robinson released his most successful solo album, A Quiet Storm, which yielded three hit singles, “Baby That's Backatcha,” “The Agony & The Ecstasy,” and “Quiet Storm.”

In recent years, Robinson released the standards album, Timeless Love, Time Flies When You're Having Fun, Now And Then, and Smokey & Friends. Robinson has been Inducted into the Kennedy Center, awarded an individual star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a second star with The Miracles. He was awarded a medal at the National Medal of Arts, A Heritage Award at the Soul Train Music Awards, and a BET Lifetime Achievement Award. Howard University conferred on Robinson the degree of Doctor of Music as did the Berklee College of Music. More information on Smokey Robinson is available at www.smokeyrobinson.com.

