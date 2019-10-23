Smith Strong: Turning tragedy into triumph

A Warsaw family is opening up for the first time about the day that drastically changed their lives forever.

On Oct. 2, 2015, Charles and Scott Smith were among four killed in a plane crash while headed to the Notre Dame-Clemson game in South Carolina. Their family has kept their memory alive through the Smith Strong Scholarship.

Michelle Le Drew Smith recounted the details of the day that changed her life forever and claimed the lives of her father and brother.

"It started off with me going to a city council meeting,” Michelle said. “When I left that meeting, I had no idea it was going to be the last time I would see my dad.”

“I was on my way to Nashville for a girls' trip and I got a call from my brother, who is a commercial pilot,” Michelle said. “It was unsettling, I knew something was wrong. He’s the one that figured it all out on his own, actually.”

Michelle’s brother broke the news that Charlies and Scott were among four killed in a plane crash just a mile from landing. Michelle’s son Bryce recalled getting a phone call from his mom.

“It was just silent for a minute and I asked if everything was OK,” he said. “All she could get off was, ‘No.’ She was finally able to say the words 'grandpa' and 'accident.' All I could think about was that they were flying down there.”

“Then I realize that I had just lost my dad and my brother in a plane crash,” Michelle said. “Even saying that it’s surreal. It’s been a hard four years.”

Charles and Scott weren’t the glue for just their family but their tight-knit community.

“Not only did we lose the most important people in our lives, the community did too,” Michelle said. “They have been so supportive and so loving and we’re so grateful for that.”

The family launched the Smith Strong scholarship for college-bound seniors to continue to make an impact in the community they loved so much.

“It’s a scholarship fund at Tippecanoe Valley High School, where my dad was the head coach and built that program from the ground up,” Michelle said proudly. “Four years later, won a state championship.”

They say time heals all wounds, but for the Smith family, it’s their deep faith and knowing the impact Charles and Scott made.

“They truly made a difference in this world,” Michelle said. “They left a legacy for sure.”

“What they did, it’s like a movement, and we’re carrying it on,” said Michelle’s son Zachary.

The fifth annual Fashion Gala and Fundraiser to honor the lives of Charles and Scott Smith, as well as raise money for the scholarship, is happening on Saturday, Nov. 16.

To purchase tickets and learn more about the event, click here.

