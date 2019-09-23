Smiling Florida man faces 5th DUI after low-speed chase, deputies say

Deputies in Pasco County turned on their flashing lights when they allegedly saw Gordon Ormond run a red light early Friday morning.

They expected him to pull his white work van to the side of the road, but the 56-year-old had other plans.

In an arrest report reviewed by the Miami Herald, deputies said Ormond continued driving “erratically.” At one point, he even smashed a stranger’s basketball goal.

Deputies said Ormond tried to leave them behind after hitting the goal, reportedly speeding up to about 35 mph.

Even so, that plan failed when authorities pulled out spike strips. They were able to deflate three of his tires and take him into custody.

On his way to jail, Deputies said Ormond admitted that he was driving with a suspended license.

It wasn’t the first time. It was the 12th.

Ormond also faces charges for fleeing to elude, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to submit to a breath test.

